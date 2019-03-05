Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park project to promote textile sector: Aslam

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade, Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park is very important for the promotion of textile sector and enhancing exports.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday during which pace of work on the Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park Project and business model were reviewed. Chairman Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company, officers of Industry department and PIEDMC attended the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that economic and trade activities will also increase by implementing this project. He said this project will be completed in four phases and it will be completed as early as possible. He said that this project is already very late, now further delay will not be tolerated.

