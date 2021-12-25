Quaid Day – Pakistani cricketers pay tribute to father of the nation

LAHORE – The nation is celebrating the 146th birth anniversary of the country’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah today (December 25).

Born on Dec 25, 1876 to a wealthy merchant family in the port city of Karachi, Jinnah, who is commonly known as Quaid-i-Azam, or “The Greatest Leader,” has remained the only symbol of unity as an undisputed leader for a nation of 210 million people during Pakistan’s 74 years of independence.

He led the nation, carved out of the subcontinent as a homeland for Muslims in 1947, at a time when it was facing a number of serious challenges, including tensions with India over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, fears for survival due to economic hardships, an influx of refugees and raging communal riots.

On this occasion, Pakistan cricket’s legends has paid tribute to the father of the nation on Twitter.

Skipper Babar Azam wrote, “Visionary leader, ambassador of humanity, equality and tolerance. May all of us try to fulfill our obligations for our courageous country. Happy Birthday to our Quaid”.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi wrote, “Quaide Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah – Wo insaan jis ne apna sab kuch Pakistan per qurbaan ker diya. May we all serve our beloved homeland with all our being, Ameen. #GreatLeader”.

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said, “A very happy birthday to the man who gave us this beautiful country. The country which made me who i am today. The country which i proudly represent.”

