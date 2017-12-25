Quaid-i-Azam’s Pakistan

This December 25, the Pakistani nation is going to celebrate the 141st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Jinnah was a lawyer, politician and a great leader. When he joined Muslim League in 1916, he worked day and night to strengthen the Muslim League party and make the Muslims united. He struggled for the separate homeland for Muslims and finally a separate homeland came into existence on August 14, 1947.

Quaid-i-Azam always believed in unity, faith, and discipline. The great leader wanted to see this country prosper and developed. It was his dream that Muslims should have a separate homeland where they can live in peace and brotherhood. After his death soon after independence, many leaders forgot the rules and dreams of the Quaid. Successors of Quaid-i-Azam could not make this country the citadel of Islam. A web of Generals, bureaucrats, businessmen and politicians started looting the country.

Today Pakistan is beset with many grave issues like corruption, intolerance, injustice, unemployment, inflation, hunger, poverty, illiteracy, insecurity etc. All these issues have not cropped up suddenly but these are the result of the wrong policies of our rulers. These issues have made the common masses life very miserable. Today Pakistan is considered as the most corrupt country. Those who matter started politics for their personal benefits rather than to serve the country and common masses. Today the nation has been made hostage by different groups for their vested interests.

Pakistani nation should remember the rules of unity, faith, and discipline of the great leader. The nation must keep unity without the discrimination of caste, language, and religion because united we stand divided we fall. Unity is a great strength. Nation has to work hard in order to materialise the dream of Father of the Nation. All Pakistani’s are equal and they have equal rights and equal responsibilities for their country. Importantly, the nation must be careful in voting for anyone. Everyone, whether he is rich or poor, educated or uneducated, has the right to Vote. This nation can touch the glories of success when it will learn the correct use of its vote.

RIAZ AHMED RUSTAMANI

Dadu, Sindh