Quaid-i-Azam Games commence with colourful pageantry

Islamabad

The Quaid-i-Azam Inter Provincial Games-2017 commenced on Monday with a colourful pageantry at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, who was the chief guest of the opening ceremony, declared the games opened.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, top sports officials from all the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were also present on the occasion. Hundreds of people from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad witnessed the ceremony.

The events that were held during the ceremony intrigued spectators and athletes. From torch relay to traditional dances and performance of artists, the audience were left hanging in amusement.

Renowned singers Sanam Marvi and Malku’s performance, in particular enthralled the audience at the gripping ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Zafar-ul-Haq said such activities played a key role in the overall development of a society.

He said the nations, whose playgrounds were full of sports activities remained healthy, both physically and mentally.

He said Pakistan had a lot of talent but there was a need for planned and sincere efforts to revive the country’s status in international circuit.

“In the past we were unbeatable in sports like squash and hockey. In cricket too we had a high standard but our standard has gone down because merit was trampled,” he said.

He said Pakistan could once again rise if sports activities were revived in schools and clubs.

He also stressed the need to understand the importance of providing opportunities to the youth to showcase their skills in sports . APP