Quaid achieved Pakistan through unity, faith & discipline and not war: Marriyum

NPC celebrating Quaid’s 141st birth anniversary in a befitting manner

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday commended the Nazriya Pakistan Council and Director General of Directorate of Electronic Media & Publications for organizing photographic exhibition in connection with 141st birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The exhibition will serve the purpose of introducing the people, especially the youth the great achievements of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his heroic struggle for a separate homeland of the Muslims of the subcontinent, she said.

A large number of people, students, representatives NPC and Directorate of Electronic Media & Publications were present at the Aiwan-e-Quaid where 7-day celebrations are underway. NPC Executive Secretary and Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer Gauhar Zahid Malik, Director General Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications Abdul Wahid, Additional Secretary Information Shafqat Jalil and students and youth representatives were present on the occasion.

The photographic exhibition boasts of some very rare pictures of the Quaid, Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah, Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan and other leaders of the Pakistan Movement. Marriyum Aurangzeb took keen interest in the pictures on display and commented that it provided us glimpses into the historical struggle our leaders waged against the rulers of the day i.e. both Hindus and the English.

The minister said during the week-long celebrations, special programmes will be organized to apprise the younger generation about different aspects of Quaid-i-Azam’s personality and achievements.

Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized the need to promote the ideas and views of the Father of the Nation, particularly with regard to rule of law, supremacy of the constitution, and upholding democracy. The minister said incidents of terrorism have declined considerably due to effective policies of the government during the last four years.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had achieved Pakistan through unity, faith and discipline and not war.

The minister said that the present government was striving to tackle the challenges confronting the country in the light of the vision and philosophy bequeathed by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

By pursuing his saying of unity, faith and discipline the government was trying to build a bright Pakistan by securing riddance from darkness forever, she said, adding that they were following the path of peace, prosperity and catapulting the country to the ranks of the developed nations.

The minister claimed that the amount of electricity generated during the last four years was much more than the power generated during the last sixty years. She said that in 2013 the country faced 16-18 hours power outages but at present the production of power was much more than the existing demand for it.

Marriyum said that the time was not far off when the country would achieve 100% literacy rate and the schools and educational institutions in the rural as well as in urban areas would have similar facilities. She revealed that out of 450 schools of Islamabad work on up-gradation of 200 was in progress at the moment. The PM’s Educational Reforms Programme was initiated by the former prime minister and the incumbent Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was implementing it, she added.

Addressing the students present at the inaugural ceremony, she said that they were the future power of Pakistan and would win laurels for the country in different spheres of life. She asked the students to cut the birthday cakes of the Quaid and send their videos to PTV at Whatsapp number 580350-0310 for telecast by the channel.

Referring to the phenomenon of terrorism, she said that the Pakistani nation had rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against the scourge and the innocent martyrs of APS had lit the lights against terrorism with their blood. She said that the armed forces, law enforcing agencies, Pakistani nation and the political leadership had played a very vital role in tackling terrorism and they deserved unqualified tributes.

The minister said that in the year 2013, the number of terrorist acts stood at 2600 which had been reduced to the minimum as a result of the steps taken in consonance with the vision of the former prime minister and the unmatched sacrifices given by the armed forces and the law enforcing agencies.

Marriyum observed that the youth of the country could achieve success in the lives by following the sayings of the great Quaid. She said that the photo exhibition had been organized in connection with the celebrations of the birth anniversary of the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The Quaid, she added, by following the maxim of unity, faith and discipline achieved Pakistan as by following that course the impossible things could be made possible.

The minister said that the celebrations would continue till 30th of December and the nation would have to renew its pledge and determination to pursue the course chartered for it by Iqbal and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The Quaid had the vision of a bright and peaceful Pakistan which he dreamt about, she added.

A cake was also cut on the occasion to celebrate Quaid’s birthday. Later, NPC Executive Secretary Gauhar Malik presented the Minister a souvenir in recognition of her services.

Over 300 photographs, portraits and paintings of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah displayed at the exhibition portrayed the educational, social and political life of Quaid-i-Azam throughout his life along with his struggle for creation of Pakistan.

Ali Husnain, a class 10th student, who came along with hundreds of other students of schools of Islamabad, said he came to know about the life and achievements of Quaid e Azam after visiting the exhibition.

The exhibition was divided into three categories which includes display of 200 rare camera photographs, professional photographs and paintings under the title “Mera Pakistan” with support of Mansoor Rahi Gallery and prize competition on portraits of Quaid among youth.

The rare camera photographs of Quaid-i-Azam depicted life history, family and political life of Quaid-i-Azam while the professional photographs and paintings provided an insight into historical places like Badshahi Mosque and Hiran Minar Sheikhupura and scenic beauty, rivers, crops, mountains etc, which remained center of attraction for the visitors.

The prize competition on Quaid’ portrait was arranged in two categories including primary to secondary level students and secondary to higher level students.

In the junior category of the competition, Muqqadas clinched the first prize, Ebba Wahid second and Irum Sadaf obtained the third prize. While in the senior category, Hadiqa Aamir got first, Sharmeen second and Aisha Zahid acquired third prize.

Talking to APP, Vice Chairman of NPC Mian Muhammad Javed said the main objective behind arranging this activity was to educate the people about the struggle of our great leaders for acquiring a separate country and pay tribute to Quaid for his great contributions.

He said, “We all have to join our hands to make the Pakistan what Quaid wanted to make it”.

Director General Radio Pakistan Shafqat Jalil, PIO Salim Baig and DG DEMP Abdul Wahid also attended the ceremony.