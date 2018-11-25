Pakistan has been passing through economic woes as the country has experienced flawed economic growth with superficial reforms, creating the problem of the balance of the payment crisis, depletion of the foreign currency reserves, stagnant growth and surge in the debt, leaving no option but to seek fresh loan.

Over the years, taking loans and averting the economic crisis has been the only preferred solution by all previous governments, so did by current PM Imran Khan-led government in dire compulsion. Practice of taking loans is the bitter pills to swallow and this must be the last one; so as to save Pakistan from the quagmire of loans.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN

Larkana

