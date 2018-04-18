Quacks challaned, clinics sealed

The District Health Authority in its ongoing drive against illegal clinics challaned around 30 quacks here on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, Chief Executive Officer Dr Suhail Chaudhry said that on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan the DHA sealed clinics and challaned around 30 quacks in all Tehsils of the District.

He said that in Tehsil Kalar Syedan, Marryam Hospital, Ayan Dental Clinic, Fatima Hospital were sealed while two medical stores were sealed in Tehsil Taxila and arrested a quack.

Dr Suhail said that drug Inspectors had collected the samples from Munir Bhatti Memorail Hospital, Khalasa Dawa Khana, Arham hospital, Family Clinic and sent to Punjab Health Care Commission Lahore for laboratory test.

He said that some of these quacks tried to pressurize the officials, but they were told cases had already been sent to Punjab Health Care Commission, Lahore.

He said that strict action was being taken against the quacks who were running their business in the district. No one would be allowed to play with the lives of the people, he added.—APP

