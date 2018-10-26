Quack, wife held by citizens, hospital sealed in Sheikhupura

Sheikhupura

The citizens held a quack, his wife and handed them over to police after giving them sound thrash here on Thursday. The hospital was also sealed.

According to details, a quack had established hospital named “Roshan Zindagi” at his residence in Ferozwala area of Sheikhupura district for treatment of drug addicts. Citizens said that the drug addicts were brutally tortured in the hospital in the name of treatment.

Wife of a drug addict who was admitted in the hospital, after seeing critical condition of her husband got furious and thrashed wife of the doctor.

Other citizens also gathered at the scene and they also tortured the couple which was later handed over to police.

The police sealed the hospital and after registering a case against the detained couple have started an investigation.—INP

