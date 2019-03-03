Qingqi rickshaw capacity limited to four passengers

The Sindh government has limited seating capacity for a Qingqi rickshaw (Chingchi) to four passengers, through a notification on Saturday.

“Seating capacity shall not be more than four passengers excluding driver,” read the notification.

Fare for the rickshaw has been set Rs10 for up to six kilometer distance and Rs15 for more than six kilometer.

The notification read that in case of violation of the order, action will be taken under the Criminal Procedure Code.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp