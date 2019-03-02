QIH holds solidarity rally in support of Armed Forces

Staff Reporter

Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital organized a solidarity rally on Saturday against Indian aggression and expressed solidarity with the armed forces. The rally was led by CEO Dr. Shaukat Ali Bangash and Senior consultants of QIH. All the doctors, Paramedical staff and employees of the hospital attended the rally.

While addressing on the occasion CEO Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital, Dr Shaukat Ali Bangash said whole nation stand by the army and united in defending the motherland. He strongly condemned the Indian aggression and violations of LoC by Indian forces.

A large number of media and tv channels were present . Talking to them Dr Shaukat Bangash said that the services of QIH in any exigencies are completely at the disposal of Pak Armed Forces. All doctors and staff are twenty four hours ready to respond to their call. He also praised the courage and valour of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) who shot down Indian fighter jets that intruded into Pakistani territory particularly pilot Hassan Siddiqui. People are united with the armed forces in shoulder to shoulder in the defense of the country.

