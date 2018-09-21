QIB wins two awards at 7th New Age Banking Summit

Observer Report

Manama

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has won two awards from the ‘New Age Banking & Finance Awards 2018’ as part of the seventh edition of the New Age Banking Summit Qatar, which was supported by Qatar Central Bank, and Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA).

QIB was recognised through the ‘Best Islamic Bank in Qatar’ and ‘Excellence in Mobile Banking’ awards.

The summit is a knowledge-sharing platform that highlights challenges and opportunities facing the banking industry in the region. QIB Group Chief Risk officer Rakesh Sanghvi participated as a panellist and shared his expertise and knowledge on the banking industry and the evolving financial ecosystem in the digital age.

QIB Group CEO Bassel Gamal said, “We are pleased to be recognised for our efforts and performance. QIB is committed to serving the Qatari community and offering Shariah-compliant products and services that empower our customers and evolve with the fast-paced digital developments in the industry. We will continue to seek innovative and creative solutions to meet the various needs of our customers.”

The prestigious award recognises QIB’s steady growth and impact on the Islamic banking industry in Qatar and reflects the bank’s leading financial performance where it currently holds a 42.3% share of the Islamic banking sector and approximately 11% of the total domestic banking sector in Qatar.

