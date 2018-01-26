QIB receives IFN Award for ‘Best Islamic Bank’

Doha

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) was named ‘Best Islamic Bank in Qatar’ by Islamic Finance News (IFN). QIB also won two more awards – ‘Best Deal of the Year in Qatar’ and the ‘Structuring Deal of the Year’. The awards mark QIB’s “strong financial performance and the successful implementation of its business strategy,” the bank said in a statement yesterday. The Annual Islamic Finance News ‘Best Banks Poll’ award acknowledges the best providers of Islamic financial services across a series of markets and sectors as voted directly by the readers of Islamic Finance News. Islamic finance readers, investors, non-banking financial intermediaries, and government bodies were invited to elect the best banks by casting their votes. With more than 8,500 votes placed in 2017, the ‘Best Banks Poll’ reflects the views of a large, dedicated audience which voted QIB as the ‘Best Islamic Bank in Qatar’. QIB Group CEO Bassel Gamal said: “We are always humbled by the recognition we receive from recognised, independent publications and their readers.—Agencies