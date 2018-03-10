QEC, FJWU organize workshop for Editors of Journals

Rawalpindi

Quality Enhancement Cell at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Friday organized a ‘Workshop for Editors of Journals of Fatima Jinnah Women University’.

The purpose of the workshop was to orient the editorial teams of FJWU journals about the anti-plagiarism process, policies and guide them about HEC policy.

Dr. Zenab Jehan, Focal Person of Anti-plagiarism Unit, QEC and Dr. Mian Khurram Shahzad Azam, Addl. Director, QEC were the resource persons of the workshop. Dr. Zenab Jehan during first session talked about Academic Credibility and Integrity in research writing and HEC policy about anti-plagiarism.

She highlighted consent process for single and multiple authors, academic and legal implications of lack of consent and copyright issues. Dr. Mian Khurram in second session talked about HEC criteria for journal recognition/up-gradation and the steps should be taken to ensure originality of quality research publications.

He spoke on the anti-plagiarism process and spectrum through Turnitin – technology to improve students writing. He said quality of the content is very important, so it is mandatory for all FJWU journals to process papers through Turnitin.

The participants were informed that FJWU has zero tolerance policy towards plagiarism.—APP