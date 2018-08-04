Qazi Yasir supports JRL programme

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, an important meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Ummat-e-Islami was held in Islamabad town, today, with its Chairman, Qazi Ahmed Yasir, in chair.

Addressing the meeting, Qazi Yasir extended full support to the programme announced by the Joint Resistance Leadership on Article 35-A. “We will not succumb to any pressure of India. Let them open the books of Kashmir history, they will know, Kashmir has never bowed down to any pressure.” He said the people of South Kashmir support the JRL call on Article 35-A and will oppose the move by all possible means. “The struggle is not of selective people, but of every Kashmiri,” he added.

Qazi Yasir said India cannot kill sentiments in Kashmir. He said the people of Kashmir will not allow them to distort the demography and the geography of the territory.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp