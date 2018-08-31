Qazi Yasir flays harassment of freedom activists’ families

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, prominent religious leader and the Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Ahmed Yasir has condemned the harassment of the families of freedom activists throughout South Kashmir.

Qazi Yasir addressing a meeting of his party in Islamabad town said that the families of freedom activists should not be targeted for the beliefs of their kith and kin. “It is regretting to see how freedom fighters’ families are being harassed for the past few weeks, this is nothing, but inhumane,” he added.

He said the brutality levelled against the families of Riyaz Naikoo, Naveed Babu of Pulwama, Shah Jahan of Shopian, Azad Malik of Arwani and Lateef Dar of Pulwama is a mere show of frustration and this will yield nothing but hatred.

“This behavior is not humane, why are the houses of freedom fighters are being torched”, Mirwaiz Yasir asked. He said it is provocation like this that is giving birth to more and more freedom fighters in the Kashmir valley.

He paid tributes to Altaf Ahmed Dar and Umar Rashid Wani and said they have rendered great services to the Kashmir cause. He also demanded the release of political prisoners including Sarjan Barkati.—KMS

