Qazi Yasir demands end to killing cycle

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the incarcerated Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Yasir while expressing anger over bloodshed in South Kashmir has said that the Indian forces are conducting a steady genocide, especially in South Kashmir.

Qazi Yasir in a statement said, unabated killings and inhumane behaviour goes unchecked in Kashmir; perhaps the forces have been planning this genocide every moment during the so-called ceasefire.

“This is not a civilised conduct when you shower bullets upon civilians and unarmed protesters, and killing a 13-year-old boy is certainly no civilised conduct,” Qazi Yasir said.—KMS