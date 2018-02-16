Qazi Wajid: A personality

This refers to the recent trauma suffered by Pakistanis in the shape of the death of legendary actor Qazi Wajid who left the whole nation mourning on 11th February 2018. Qazi Wajid was one of the pioneers of Radio Pakistan where he offered his services for about 25 years. He then stepped in television industry and soon became a renowned actor. He was flawless in his work. Be it a small role or a leading role he always seemed to leave a mark of his performance on his audience. He was awarded “Pride of Performance” in 1988.

Being a 90s child I was fortunate that my parents made me watch his remarkable work. And I would urge everyone to watch his work, it will make you feel close to your culture, your everyday life and you will enjoy every bit of his character. He was not just a phenomenal actor but an even better human being. He was famous for his polite gesture and the purity of his heart among his colleagues. No one can fill his void. Pakistan entertainment industry has lost a gem. May Allah give him the highest rank in Jannah and may his legacy continue to inspire (Ameen)

ASMA HASANY

Karachi

