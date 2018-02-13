On Qazi Wajid demise

Qazi Wajid a famous TV artiste, performer and film actor passed away the otherday in Karachi. He was 87 years of age. He leaves behind a wife and daughter Fazila Qazi both of whom are associated with entertainment industry. He started his career in 1966 from Radio Pakistan. He remained with the Radio for 25 years and did many programs for children too.

He was among the rare breed of fine actors that made a name in the entertainment industry with their hard work and dedication to the profession. He acted in several popular TV drama serials and also on stage. His name was enough for the success of the drama. The drama serials include Tanhiyan, Dhoop Kinray, Taleem e Balighan, Khuda Ki Basti, Hawa Ki Beti, Mirza Ghalib on bunder road, Lal Qila sayLalukhet tak. He received many awards including the Pride of Performance Award given by the government of Pakistan in 1988. He will be remembered for a long time for his services. May Allah the Almighty rest his soul in peace and eternal tranquillity and grant courage and patience to the bereaved family.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

