Qazi Nisar’s trust, a hope for people in south Kashmir

ISLAMABAD In Indian Occupied Kashmir, hundreds of families are receiving relief and other help from Khair-eAam Trust led by Qazi Yasir of Ummat-e-Islami in Islamabad district in the wake of the ongoing lockdown due to COVID19 virus. Kashmir valley has now been under coronavirus lockdown for over a month. Several Kashmiris have complained of shortage of essential commodities and medicines, Kashmir Media Service reported. A statement issued by the Trust in Srinagar said, ‘Amid this lockdow n, the Khair-eAam Trust has again come to people’s rescue.—APP