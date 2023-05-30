Qawal Khalid Khan’s ‘Tujh Ko Kasam’ dominates music charts

Lahore – Qawal Khalid Khan has once again mesmerized music enthusiasts with his latest release Tujh Ko Kasam, which has swiftly climbed to the top of the music charts and garnered an overwhelming response from the audience. With over 50 million+ views on YouTube, the soulful composition has captivated listeners worldwide.

Tujh Ko Kasam showcases Khalid Khan’s exceptional talent and his deep-rooted connection to music. The masterpiece effortlessly blends traditional elements with contemporary production, creating a harmonious experience for music lovers. The powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics have struck a chord with listeners, establishing Khalid Khan as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

In recognition of his exceptional contribution to Qawali, Khalid Khan is set to embark on a USA tour, in collaboration with the esteemed Kekshan Art Council. This tour will be a befitting tribute to the legendary music maestro, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Audiences can expect an enchanting musical journey that pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of Qawali.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming tour, Khalid Khan shared, “It is an absolute honor for me to be able to take my music to the United States and pay tribute to the incomparable Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. I am grateful for the opportunity to spread the message of Qawali and connect with audiences on an international scale. It is my heartfelt endeavor to keep the legacy of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan alive through my performances.”

Khalid Khan’s USA tour promises to be a remarkable experience, bringing the essence of Qawali to diverse audiences and showcasing the enduring impact of this art form. As a celebrated Qawal, Khalid Khan’s performances are known for their captivating energy, soul-stirring melodies, and powerful expressions.