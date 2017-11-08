Qavi remanded into judicial custody for six more days

Multan

A Session’s court judge on Tuesday extended Mufti Abdul Qavi’s judicial remand for six more days during hearing in social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch murder case. During the hearing Qavi was produced before the judicial magistrate, a day after his bail application was rejected. The court has asked the police to submit a challan in the case on November 13 definitely as the police was unable to submit it on Tuesday. The Judge warned the police that if it failed to submit the challan, the law will take its course.

Qavi, a suspect in the murder case, informed the police of his ties with the person who drove the murder suspects and the owner of the house where the social media star lived, According to police, Qavi told officials that the owner and driver of the vehicle which brought Qandeel’s murder suspects her brother Waseem and cousin Haq Nawaz from DG Khan to Multan and then brought them back is his cousin, Abdul Basit. He was arrested on October 18 after his bail was rejected by the court. Police have also conducted Qavi’s polygraph test from the Punjab Science and Forensic Agency, Lahore.—INP