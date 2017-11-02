QAU re-opens with thin attendance

Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) re-opened Wednesday after a two-day closure due to protest of a section of varsity’s students against the administration.

QAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Javed Ashraf announced on Tuesday that for resuming the academic activities, varsity is in contact with the local district administration, and in any case, the university will be re-opened on Wednesday.

The QAU was open entire last week, however, due to the protest, it was closed on Monday and Tuesday. According to reports, the protesting students punctured tires of university’s buses that could not ply and take students to the university. As a result the attendance was thin.

The varsity’s management maintains that the academic sessions were affected by the protests as students have missed classes of as many as 21 days of this semester. Meanwhile, the protestors have demanded to restore the students who were expelled from the university due to their involvement in a violent clash.

Previously, Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti also visited the university to meet the management in view of resolving the student’s demands.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal took notice of the university’s closure and directed the Islamabad administration to resume educational activities in the university.—INP

