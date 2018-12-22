QAU Alumni honours newly appointed QAU VC

Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association (QAUAA) organized reception/interaction with newly appointed Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad (QAU) Dr Muhammad Ali Shah at COMSATS Headquarters Islamabad which was attended by senior members of QAU Alumni Association including Executive Director COMSATS Dr. S. M Junaid Zaidi, vice chancellors, senior government officials and office bearers of Academic Staff Association QAU.

The participants congratulated newly appointed Vice Chancellor QAU Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah and assured their utmost cooperation for development of QAU. Various proposals/projects came to discussion and it was resolved that joint strategy would be evolved to strengthen QAU as leading higher education institution of Pakistan.

It was decided that QAU Alumni Association and QAU administration would continue to work more closely to address various changes being faced by QAU in more effective way especially illegal occupation of QAU land, fund raising and welfare of QAU students and faculty. It was also decided that QAU Alumni Association would assist in establishment of Centre of Excellence in Social Sciences at QAU.

In this regard, a three members Committee formed which includedExecutive Director COMATS Dr. S. M Junaid Zaidi, Dr Abdul Basit Chancellor Preston University and Dr Rauf-i-Azam Vice Chancellor University of Education Lahore.—INP

