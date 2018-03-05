QAU Alumni Association honours winner team

Islamabad

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Alumni Association organized special ceremony to honour QAU team which secured 1st position through winning eight gold medals in various categories during Inter University National Fiesta 2018 recently held at National Textile University Faisalabad.

The ceremony was attended by QAU faculty, employees, members of QAU Alumni Association and gold medal winner students. Addressing on the occasion, Secretary General QAU Alumni Association, Murtaza Noor congratulated the position holder QAU students.

Appreciating the efforts and contribution of office of student affairs, he assured that the alumni association would extend every sort of possible support in strengthening student societies and encouraging the student to actively participate in extra-curricular activities both at regional and national levels. Incharge Student Affairs QAU Dr Amir Waseem extended thanks to the alumni association for its continued support to the alma mater. He said that his office would remain in touch with the alumni association for understanding various useful initiatives in order to engage the students in various healthy co curricular activities.

Dr. Ishtiaq former President QAU Academic Staff Association, Muhammad Asif, Munir Ahmed and gold medal winner students Hamood ur Rehman, Shabir Hussain,Rehana Abbasi, Jahanzaib Ghalib, Usama Sabir, Zulfiqar Ali, Muhammad Khizer also spoke on the occasion.

The students shared their experiences and presented various suggestions for strengthening student societies at QAU. —INP