Qatar’s finance minister Ali Shareef arrested over corruption charges

Finance minister of Qatar Ali Shareef al-Emadi has been arrested over allegations of misappropraiton in public funds and misuse of power, state media said on Thursday.

The arrest of Emadi is one of the major actions against highest-profile figures of the country under the incumbent ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

“The attorney general ordered the arrest of Minister of Finance Ali Shareef al-Emadi [to] question him on what was mentioned in reports regarding crimes related to civil service that involved damage to public money, abuse of function, and abuse of power,” state media reported.

The official Qatar News Agency said that a probe has been launched against the minister but it did not share further details.

The arrested official has served as finance minister since 2013.

Emadi is also the president the national carrier Qatar Airways’ executive board and chairman of Qatar National Bank’s board.