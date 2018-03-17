Qatari’s letter presented in trial court

Avenfield properties reference case

Nawaz says rivals want power through shortcuts

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Wajid Zia, who had headed the JIT that probed the Panama Papers against the Sharifs, submitted on Friday a letter purportedly written by Qatari prince Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani to the probe team.

Zia appeared in the court as a prosecution witness in the Avenfield properties reference filed against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar, all appeared before the trail court before they were exempted from today’s haering after they filed an application seeking exemption.

Trial Court judge quizzed Zia over the authenticity and veracity of the letter, to which Zia said that he had obtained the letter from the Supreme Court registrar office. The former JIT head also submitted other supporting documents as a proof. The defence counsel Khawaja Haris argued that the latter furnished was different from the one furnished in the court on Thursday. To which, Zia said that the letter was original while the one presented on Thursday was a photocopy.

Zia also recorded his statement in court and was cross-examined by the defendants’ counsel.

Maryam Nawaz’s counsel Amjad Pervez raised objection that the documents submitted by Zia contained signatures of NAB Rawalpindi Director General Irfan Mangi, another member of the JIT. The counsel said Mangi could himself submit the documents when it was his turn to appear before the court as a witness.

Talking to the media, Nawaz Sharif said that there was a dire need to fix the judiciary in terms of backlog of cases and delay. He said that judiciary reforms will be part of their manifesto for the upcoming general election. He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were seeking power through back door .

The PML-N Quaid made the remarks while interacting with reporters inside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him and his family. He claimed that they have not taken assistance from any international body, unlike the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), as they have enough material on their own.

Nawaz also questioned the purpose of removing him as the PML-N president, saying his party will continue to play their role to ensure transparent elections. He also said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will include judicial reforms in its upcoming election manifesto, terming it a need of the hour.

Hitting out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party, Nawaz said the purpose of their politics is to just fool the people.

“Things have come to point where they are holding rallies of 100-200 people,” he deplored.

“If they wanted us to lose in the Senate elections, then they should have used their own power,” he said further.

Referring to the surprise dismissal of the PML-N government in Balochistan earlier this year, Nawaz said, “what sort of democracy is this that an elected provincial government was removed” Nawaz also questioned the recent election of Balochistan independent senator Sadiq Sanjrani as chairman of the Upper House.

“Who is Sanjrani. He was named by a group of six senators and became the chairman. Everyone knows who is behind them,” claimed Nawaz.