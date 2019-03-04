Qatari Emir lauds Imran for releasing Indian pilot, maintaining peace

Observer Report

Islamabad

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in a telephone call with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appreciated Pakistan’s release of Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan — whose MiG 21 Bison aircraft was shot down by a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jet after it violated Pakistani airspace — as a gesture of peace. Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal in a tweet on Sunday said that the emir had underscored the importance of “immediate de-escalation” in the situation between India and Pakistan and “offered his facilitation in this regard”.

According to Qatar News Agency, both sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, especially differences between Pakistan and India. The emir also called for calm between the two countries, QNA said. India media reported on Saturday that the emir also spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone..

