Qatari delegation visits Secretariat Police Station

A four-member delegation from Qatar on Wednesday visited the Secretariat Police Station of Islamabad and was briefed about the working of the force.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer welcomed the delegation on its arrival and briefed them about the use of the latest technology by Islamabad Police, a press release said.

He also briefed the delegation about measures for community policing and working of front desk, investigation rooms as well as wireless room at the police station.

The delegation was also briefed about the police smart car, which was linked with the Safe City Project. It was told that the smart car helped check the duty of police officials and ensure elaborate security measures.

The visiting delegation appreciated the working of Secretariat Police Station and observed that the Islamabad Police was one of the capable police force in the world.

It also appreciated the vision of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and other police officials.

DSP Secretariat Ulfat Arif, Station House Officer Asjad Mehmud and other police officials were also present on the occasion.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp