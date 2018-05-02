Qatari delegation lauds NAVTTC efforts for enhancing skill

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A high-level Qatari delegation comprising of Brigadier Engineer Mohammad Al-Kaabi, Strategic Business Development Director, Nafiz Rifaioglu, Business Development Advisor and Dr. Liaqat Amin Satti, Executive Director Operations, from Strategic Centre for Consultancy and Technology of Qatar arrived in Islamabad for the International TVET conference.

The delegation met with Executive Director National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Mr. Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema and senior officers of NAVTTC.

The delegation has appraised of the various steps taken by NAVTTC for the promotion of skill development of Pakistani youth.

The delegation commended the efforts of NAVTTC for enhancing the skill level of Pakistani youth and expressed keen interest in employing Pakistani skill workers in various Qatari projects, especially those initiated for hosting the Football world cup 2022. For this purpose, the two sides agreed to enhance the already existing cooperation, which will be of mutual benefit for the two brotherly countries.