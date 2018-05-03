Qatari crisis will not be solved by non-Gulf mediation: Minister

London

The United Arab Emirates minister of state for international affairs Anwar Gargash said that Qatar’s problem with its neighbors could only be solved within the Gulf countries frame work.

Gargash in a tweet asked Doha to stop being evasive and deal directly and seriously with demands set out by its neighboring countries. “I sincerely advise Qatar that there will not be any mediation from outside the gulf, no pressure will work , media campaigns will not alter your fate, your crisis is on going, be wise and negotiate with your neighbors who have real concerns, to solve the outstanding differences.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE have insisted that Qatar must comply with 13 point list of demands to refrain from supporting and sponsoring terror and stop interfering in other countries internal affairs.—Agencies