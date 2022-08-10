FIFA is mulling the option to start the 2022 World Cup in Qatar a day earlier than planned to allow the hosts, Qatar, to be part of the opening game.

The opening ceremony of the World Cup usually takes place before the host nation’s first game, but Qatar is not scheduled to face their opponents until after two matches have already taken place on November 21st.

Currently, three games (PKT) are scheduled for the opening day.

Netherlands vs Senegal in Group A will open the World Cup (3:00 PM PKT) with a Group B clash between England and Iran (6:00 PM PKT) also taking place before Qatar gets a chance to play Ecuador in the final match of the day at 9:00 P.M (PKT).

The new proposal will start the World Cup a day before on November 20th with the opening ceremony followed by Qatar vs Ecuador which will become the first game of the tournament while the rest of the schedule will remain unchanged.

The plan has to be voted on by the heads of FIFA’s six regional confederations and president Gianni Infantino but despite the late notice it is expected to win support.

The change in the schedule could be announced as early as Thursday with the plan that fans would not have to pay additional costs of travel or accommodation.