Qatar to hire 0.1m Pakistanis

Islamabad

Qatar plans to issue work visa to around 100,000 Pakistanis in different sectors. Speaking to media in Sindh’s Matiari district, Consul General of Qatar Mishal M Al Ansari said the two sides were working on bolstering bilateral ties and his country was interested in deliberating over Pakistan’s offer of increased opportunities.

Ahead of 2022 World Cup: Qatar to hire more workers from Pakistan. He added that Doha had already opened visa centres in Karachi and Islamabad to ease the process for workers and professionals. The Arab country had inaugurated its second visa facilitation centre in December 2018 in a bid to ensure swift visa processing as well as promote transparency and eventually improve labour rights in Qatar.

Pakistan is the third country after Sri Lanka and Bangladesh where Qatar has opened the visa facilitation centre. The development regarding 100,000 jobs came after a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman al Thani in September 2018. Qureshi offered assistance of Pakistani workforce and professionals in Qatar’s development activities.

Many sectors of the Qatar economy, particularly the construction sector, are enjoying a boost ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. In 2016, Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan to take in 200,000 Pakistani professionals and workers. Applicants seeking work visa will be required to sign contracts, register their biometric data and undergo medical tests at the visa centre. The centre operates through an integrated electronic system to complete the recording of biometric data and required medical check-ups.—INP

