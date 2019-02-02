Qatar stun Japan 3-1 to win their first Asian Cup title

Abu Dhabi

Qatar stunned Japan 3-1 to win their first Asian Cup title sparked by a moment of jaw-dropping brilliance from record-breaker Almoez Ali and after a controversial late twist.

Sudan-born striker Ali scored with an acrobatic bicycle kick after just 12 minutes and Abdelaziz Hatim curled in a superb second before Akram Afif converted a VAR-assisted penalty to give the 2022 World Cup hosts a famous victory in Abu Dhabi.

“To win seven games in a row, we deserve to be champions,” Qatar coach Felix Sanchez told AFP as thousands took to the streets back in Doha, many waving flags from car windows and honking their horns in celebration.

“We made history for our country. It was an unbelievable opening goal from Almoez — he’s so dynamic, everything he touches turns to gold.”

Qatar survived a wobble at two-nil when Takumi Minamino pulled one back on 69 minutes, only for Uzbek referee Ravshan Irmatov to award the Maroons a penalty on video review for a handball by Japan captain Maya Yoshida.

“That’s one of the toughest ways to lose,” said a distraught Yoshida. “That third goal is tough to accept. If that’s a penalty probably I’ll have to jump without using my arms.

“But no excuses, Qatar played well,” added the Southampton defender. “We have to learn from this defeat and move on.”

Ali, meanwhile, became the first player to score nine goals at a single Asian Cup after being cleared to play just hours before kickoff following a UAE protest over his eligibility.

The Qataris had been pelted with plastic bottles and shoes during the 4-0 semi-final thrashing of hosts United Arab Emirates over the long-running Gulf blockade of the tiny, energy-rich state.

Emirati football officials subsequently lodged a formal protest over the eligibility of Ali and Iraqi-born defender Bassam Al-Rawi, which was thrown out by the Asian Football Confederation.

Qatar had never before gone beyond the Asian Cup quarter-finals but they had scored 16 unanswered goals coming into the final and kept a record six clean sheets as they silenced the haters.

Japan, on the other hand, had never lost an Asian Cup final, winning the last of their record four titles in 2011.—Agencies

