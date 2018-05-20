Qatar property market experiences strong demand

Doha

Even as Qatar’s property market experiences “strong demand,” new and creative products and services from real estate companies will continue to attract more investors, according to one of the country’s major industry players.

Engineer Nasser al-Ansari, the chairman of Just Real Estate, said it is a must for real estate developers to adjust to what the market needs and to adapt to the current trends.

“Unlike before, the approach was ‘build it and they will come’, but now people are more selective when investing in real estate, and they are investing in growing cities like Lusail, The Pearl-Qatar, and other areas.

“The country’s property market continues to witness strong demand, and real estate developers should think wisely by creating more services and products to attract more investors,” al-Ansari told Gulf Times. Citing a “series of policy-driven decisions,” al-Ansari noted that there is “transcending interest” Qatar’s real estate segment. These decisions, he emphasised, increased the appetite of investors and stakeholders in fetching new opportunities in the country.

“The commercial real estate segment is highly-competitive. As an innovator in the sector, JRE constantly strives to offer attractive, out-of-the-box solutions to meet the needs of our clients,” al-Ansari said in an earlier statement.

Despite an economic blockade, which is nearing its first year next month, al-Ansari said Qatar has succeeded 100% in overcoming the challenges of the blockade.—Agencis