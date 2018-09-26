Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Observer Report

New York

Qatar has offered 100,000 jobs for skilled and semi skilled workers from Pakistan.

The offer was extended by Qatar Foreign Minister in his meeting with Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly session in New York on Wednesday. The two sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation and explore new avenues give impetus to the existing ties.

In the meeting, Foreign Minister of Qatar offered 100,000 jobs for skilled and semi skilled workers from Pakistan. Foreign Minister Al Thani congratulated Qureshi on Pakistan’s successful elections, and welcomed his appointment as the foreign minister. The two foreign ministers applauded the close brotherly relationship between two countries, according to an official statement.

Foreign Minister Qureshi welcomed increase in the bilateral trade by 53%, and the formal operationalization of the Hamad Port. He stressed the need to unleash the great economic potential between the two countries by increasing the exports in sectors such as food items, construction material, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, sports goods and fabrics. The Pakistani foreign minister proposed early visit of the Qatari Chamber of Commerce and Industry and stressed on activating the Joint Business Council, agreed between the two countries in 2017, the statement said. The Qatari Foreign Minister thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi and stressed the importance his country attaches to its bilateral relations with Pakistan. He reciprocated the cordiality shown by his counterpart by stressing the importance of translating the longstanding historic relations between the two countries into enhanced economic partnership. He also emphasized the need to activate all existing institutional mechanisms between the two countries, to take bilateral relations to the next level.

