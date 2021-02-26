Qatar LNG deal will help Pakistan save $300m annually, says PM

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan said that recently signed LNG import agreement with Qatar for ten years will save $300 million annually.

He was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Central Business District in Lahore. He added that the PTI government had been engaging in negotiations for the LNG deal for the past one year.

Earlier today, Pakistan and Qatar have signed a new LNG import agreement for ten years at a ceremony witnessed by the premier. Under the agreement, Qatar will provide three million tons of LNG to Pakistan for ten years.

Talking about the Central Business District, he said that project will emerge as a business hub, helping country in wealth generation.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI participated in groundbreaking ceremony and laid foundation-stone of Central Business District in Lahore earlier today. #LahoreBusinessDistrict#PMIKinLahore pic.twitter.com/lmm4ysQ0Jg — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 26, 2021

He hoped that the project will help generate Rs6 billion. The premier highlighted that the project, in the first phase, will generate Rs1300 billion while the federal government would collect Rs250 billion in wake of taxes.

He stressed that wealth generation projects are important to strengthen the economy enabling it to return the loans, Radio Pakistan reported.

Accusing the previous governments of the PPP and PML-N for damaging national economy, he said that the PTI government inherited difficult economic situation.

He however expressed satisfaction that the current account surplus remained surplus during the first six months of current fiscal year, adding that the textile exports are increasing.