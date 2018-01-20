Qatar keen to further enhance trade ties with Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri, Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan, met with Zahid Latif Khan, President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, especially with regard to enhancing trade exchange between them and the importance of developing them. They also reviewed ways to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors of Qatar and Pakistan and to hold joint trade and investment meetings to encourage businessmen to promote bilateral cooperation.

The Qatari ambassador stressed the interest of Qatar in its relations with Pakistan in various fields, especially economic and trade, and its keenness to promote and develop these relations which he described as distinct, stressing that they are historical relations based on trust and mutual respect. He also pointed to the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to promote and develop these relations to wider horizons to serve the interests of the two countries.

In the framework of cooperation between the two countries in the economic and investment fields, he stressed that the State of Qatar seeks to enhance cooperation in the fields of investment through the Qatar Investment Authority and Hassad in many fields including energy, agriculture and infrastructure etc.