Qatar to hire workforce from Pakistan

Staff Reporter

A delegation under the leadership of Incharge of Labour Sector, Muhammad Hassan Al Obaideli from Qatar called on the Executive Director NAVTTC, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, on Thursday and held a detailed meeting about possibility of getting skilled workforce from Pakistan.

The Executive Director NAVTTC, apprised the delegation about the high quality training which is being impressed to the Pakistani youth in excellent training institutes across the country. The Executive Director further told them that we would be meeting the demands and requirements of state of Qatar regarding skilled persons in the sectors of construction, hospitality, agriculture, IT, Services etc.

The NAVTTC officer took the delegation to show them a few training institutes also. The delegates from Qatar were highly impressed by the curriculum and quality of training being imparted in the Pakistan training institutes.