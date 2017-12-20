Qatar to help Pakistan resolve energy woes

Ambassador hosts reception to mark National Day

Zubair Qureshi

Qatar values friendship with Pakistan and bilateral agreements between the two countries aim at promoting energy-related, economic, education and diplomatic ties.

Ambassador of Qatar, Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri made these reassuring remarks at a reception marking the anniversary of the accession of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohamed bin Thani, the founder of the State of Qatar to the Rule of the Country. Federal Minister for Privatization, Daniyal Aziz was the chief guest on the occasi-

on.

Among the prominent personalities and diplomats who had turned up to congratulate Qatari ambassador included Deputy Chairman of Senate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman Sheikh Mohammed Omar Ahmed Al Marhoon, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, Ambassadors of Palestine, Jordan, Yemen, Spain, Ukraine, Romania, Azerbaijan, Iran and Iraq, Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum, former Senator Salim Saifullah, Abdullah Gul, Charge d’affaires of Korea, DHM of Japan embassy Mr Junya Matsuura , PTI leader Dr Shehzad Wasim and Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq.

Ambassador Al-Mansouri welcoming the guests said Qatar was very well aware of Pakistan’s energy woes and economic challenges and would extend all cooperation to help the country resolve these woes.

Minister Daniyal Aziz said Pakistan always looked forward to further strengthening its bond of friendship and brotherhood with Qatar. Pakistani community is rendering valuable services in Qatar in medical, engineering, education and working sectors. He wished the Qatari ambassador and the country’s nationals great times ahead to celebrate their national day in true spirits.