Qatar Sports Investments is looking to break into the English Premier League with Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur seen as the likeliest options.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments, has reportedly already held talks with Tottenham’s chairman Daniel Levy over a possible purchase of a stake in the club according to a report in Bloomberg.

Tottenham has vehemently denied any such meeting taking place, “there is no truth in reports that a meeting took place regarding the sale of equity in the club,” said an e-mail.

Daniel Levy may be reluctant to hand over the majority share of Tottenham to Qatar but Liverpool and Manchester United could be alternatives.

The Glazer family who owns United has been looking at options for the 20-times English league winners, including a new investment or a potential sale.

In a statement in November, the club said that the Glazer family is working with financial advisers on the process, which could lead to a partial sale of the Old Trafford club or investments including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment.

They have already attracted plenty of interest.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Chairman Tom Werner also said in November that the Premier League side’s owner, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), was exploring a sale of the club.

Qatar Sports Investments already owns the French champions Paris St Germain and have a stake in Portuguese soccer club SC Braga.

After successfully staging the World Cup, the country is looking to capitalise on the momentum and finally break into the Premier League as well.

EPL has seen a recent boon in investments from the Gulf states. Manchester City, one of the most successful clubs in football in recent times, have Dubai-based owners while Saudi Arabia entered the fray by purchasing Newcastle United.