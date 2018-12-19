Qatar Emir lauds Pak role in regional stability

COAS attends Qatar National Day Parade, meets Emir, Prime Minister

Observer Report

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa who is on official visit to Qatar attended the National Day Parade of Qatar on Tuesday.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that COAS General Bajwa congratulated Lieutenant General Staff (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces on a professional and impressive parade befitting Qatar’s national solidarity and progress.

Earlier, the Army Chief called upon Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

The Emir of Qatar appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and the positive role being played by Pakistan for regional stability including Afghanistan.

The COAS thanked Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad for continued support of Qatar towards a negotiated political settlement for peace in Afghanistan. Both also discussed measures to enhance bilateral security cooperation.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also called on Sheikh Abdullah Bin Naseer Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Prime Minister & Minister of Interior of the State of Qatar.

The Qatari Prime Minister expressed keen desire to further diversify and broaden mutual cooperation including security.

The COAS assured Sheikh Abdullah Bin Naseer Bin Khalifa Al-Thani of Pakistan’s full cooperation in all mutual undertakings.

