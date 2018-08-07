Qatar Emir invites PM-in-waiting Imran Khan for visit

ISLAMABAD : Qatar s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Tuesday telephoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and congratulated him on election win.

Extending an invitation to the prime minister-in-waiting to visit Qatar, Sheikh Tamim expressed his desire to expand ties with the incoming government in Pakistan.

On his part, Imran Khan said Pakistan accords great respect to ites ties with Qatar and expressed the hope that the two governments would work to improve the bilateral relationship.

The PTI chief in a wide-ranging address to the nation after election outlined a foreign policy based on strengthening ties with neighbouring countries, including Indian and Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan was ready to expand trade ties and would act as a mediator to end the ongoing rift between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

