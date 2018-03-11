Qatar complains to UN after UAE ‘hijacks’ fishing boat

Doha

Qatar has complained to the United Nations about a January incident, in which it said a United Arab Emirates (UAE) vessel hijacked a Qatari fishing boat with eight crewmen.

Qatar’s UN Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani informed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council of the kidnapping incident in a message, the official Qatar News Agency reported Saturday.

The message said Qatar’s marine surveillance saw a UAE naval vessel release a boat into the country’s territorial waters. The Emirati boat then blocked a Qatari fishing boat and forced the eight crewmen onboard, all of them Indian nationals, “at gunpoint” to enter the UAE’s economic zone.

The incident “constituted a kidnapping and is a dangerous precedent and a severe violation of international norms,” according to the message.

Doha further said Abu Dhabi is “fully responsible for the safety of the members of the Qatari fishing boat,” calling for pressure on the UAE to respect international regulations and release the abductees.

Following Saudi Arabia’s lead, the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain abruptly imposed a trade and diplomatic embargo on Qatar last June, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. Doha strongly denies the allegation.—Agencies