Qatar banks to prepare for Basel IV requirements

Banks in Qatar need to prepare now for the introduction of revised standards recently released by the Basel Committee, said KPMG in Qatar, noting that Basel IV will have a significant impact on capital ratios, strategy, pricing, processes and disclosure. Given the Qatar Central Bank’s (QCB) proactive adoption of Basel III, it is likely that Basel IV will be adopted over time, KPMG in Qatar said.

KPMG’s director and head (Financial Risk Management) across MESA Steve Punch said, “These new Basel IV rules will redefine how banks manage risk, particularly credit risk.

This is significant and relevant in countries like Qatar, where the QCB requires them to calculate regulatory capital using the Basel standardised approaches.”

Punch was in Qatar to address senior finance and risk professionals from the financial services industry as part of KPMG in Qatar’s ‘Freshly brewed’ seminar series.

He noted that the Basel IV standardised approaches will require banks to review their lending portfolios to identify higher risk customers and that generally, higher risk usually contributes to higher interest rates and capital charges.

“The way that banks calculate regulatory capital is expected to change completely under Basel IV and they will need to collect specific customer information regularly to asses and mitigate risks. —Agencies