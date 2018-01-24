Qatar backs Turkey’s military action against Kurds

Doha

Qatar has thrown its weight behind Turkey’s military offensive against Kurdish militia in Syria, coming to the defence of the “national security” of one of its closest allies.

“The state of Qatar reaffirmed its support for the efforts of the Republic of Turkey to maintain its national security in the wake of the breaches and terrorist attacks carried out inside Turkish territories,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Lolwa Al-Khater said. Speaking to Qatari media on Monday, Khater said Turkey’s launch of Operation Olive Branch was “driven by legitimate concerns related to its national security and securing its borders, as well as protecting the territorial integrity of Syria from the danger of secession.—AFP

