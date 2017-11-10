Qatar appoints women to Shura Council for first time

Doha

Qatar has appointed women to one of its most important consultative bodies, the Shura Council, for the first time in the country´s history, according to a royal decree announced Thursday.

Four women will sit on the 45-strong council, which is responsible for discussing draft laws approved by the cabinet, general government policy and the state´s draft budget, state media said.

“Qatar´s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani issued an emiri decree renewing the membership of some Shura Council members and appointing 28 new members to include women for the first time in the history of the… council,” said a statement on the Qatar News Agency.

The women appointed were named as Hessa al-Jaber, Aisha Yousef al-Mannai, Hind Abdul Rahman al-Muftah and Reem al-Mansoori.

The announcement comes as Qatar continues to deal with the impact of the worst and most bitter diplomatic crisis in the Gulf for years, which has seen the emirate politically and economically blockaded by neighbouring countries.—AFP