Qatar announces on-arrival visas for Pakistani tourists

Qatar has announced a new immigration policy for Pakistani nationals under which residents of the South Asian country will be issued on-arrival visas.

The authorities of the Gulf country would issue an extendable 30-day tourist visa upon arrival to Pakistanis at the airport for a fee of QAR 100.

The visa can be extended for another 30 days, said the new immigration policy.

Travellers are required to meet the following conditions to get visa;

Valid passport for at least six months

Confirmed return ticket

Negative PCR Test report

Fully vaccinated with vaccine approved by Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health

Confirmed hotel booking

Polio vaccination certificate

The Pakistani visitors are required to register themselves on the Ehteraz platform (WWW.EHTERAZ.GOV.QA) to get the approval of Gulf country’s health ministry before travelling.

Policy further said that the people who have not received the vaccine jabs 14 days prior to arrival will not be entertained.