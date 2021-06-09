Qatar Amir sends condolences to President, PM

The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar has sent cables of condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Prime Minister, on the victims of passenger trains collision in Sindh province, southern Pakistan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani also sent cables of condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Prime Minister on the victims of passenger trains collision, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar also condoles to President and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the victims of passenger trains collision.