Qatar Airways to remove requirement of PCR test

News Desk
Qatar Airways has removed with “immediate effect” the requirement to show a negative PCR test report for Covid-19 for passengers from Pakistan, a local representative for the airline confirmed.
She said, however, that passengers would still have to comply with the test requirements of the country they were travelling to.
She also clarified that a memo circulating on social media regarding the development was an “internal missive” and Qatar Airways would issue a formal statement on its website soon.