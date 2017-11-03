Qatar Airways offers incredible deals

Observer Report

Karachi

Qatar Airways is celebrating its 20th anniversary by providing incredible offers on Premium and Economy, in addition to offering 20 lucky winners a Privilege Club Gold membership and discounts of up to 50 per cent on redemption tickets to select destinations to Privilege Club members across its growing global network.

Valid from 01 to 10 November 2017, the award-winning airline’s special 20 Year Anniversary promotion offers two tickets for the price of one on Premium, and three Economy Class tickets for the price of two. These exclusive offers are valid for travel period between 01 November 2017 and 31 October 2018.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Ehab Amin, said: “We are delighted to be launching this spectacular global promotion in celebration of our 20th anniversary. This is a very special year of giving back to our loyal passengers, and so we are pleased to offer fantastic fares on Premium and Economy, to ensure they too can join us in celebrating 20 successful years of Going Places Together.

“Passengers from across the world can take advantage of these truly unique offers as they plan their next business or leisure trip across our global network, which extends to more than 150 destinations.” In tandem with the airline’s 20 Year Anniversary promotion, Qatar Airways has launched a 20 day campaign on its social media channels from 26 October 2017. #20ReasonsToFly showcases Qatar Airways’ greatest achievements in the past 20 years.

The award-winning airline has in previous months launched several successful global promotions, including its ‘Fly with the World’s Best Airline’ campaign, which celebrated Qatar Airways’ Skytrax ‘World’s Best Airline’ award, as well as its ‘Global Travel Boutique’ campaign, which offered passengers the opportunity to win once-in-a-lifetime mega prizes, including the chance to fly free for a year to any destination in the airline’s extensive global network.